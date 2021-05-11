Wrapped BNB 24-Hour Volume Reaches $864.63 Million (WBNB)

Wrapped BNB (CURRENCY:WBNB) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 11th. Wrapped BNB has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion and $864.63 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped BNB coin can currently be bought for approximately $661.37 or 0.01151251 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Wrapped BNB has traded up 4.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001741 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002641 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $372.04 or 0.00647619 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.34 or 0.00070217 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $143.48 or 0.00249756 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00003974 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.21 or 0.00031691 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $461.12 or 0.00802679 BTC.

Wrapped BNB Coin Profile

Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 7,733,815 coins. Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @Binance_DEX . Wrapped BNB’s official website is www.binance.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB is the native currency built on the Binance Smart Chain. Why do you need wBNB? BNB doesn't conform to BEP20 Standard: BNB and BEP20 tokens are designed to achieve different purposes.Wrapped BNB can be traded directly with alt tokens: wBNB can also be converted back.”

Buying and Selling Wrapped BNB

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped BNB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped BNB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

