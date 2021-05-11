Wrapped BNB (WBNB) Market Capitalization Hits $4.90 Billion

Wrapped BNB (CURRENCY:WBNB) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 11th. One Wrapped BNB coin can currently be bought for $642.07 or 0.01166090 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped BNB has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion and approximately $1.19 billion worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Wrapped BNB has traded down 1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001816 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002559 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $392.25 or 0.00712387 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.76 or 0.00066756 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $136.48 or 0.00247864 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00004000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.78 or 0.00030468 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $397.49 or 0.00721903 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,783.66 or 0.99495307 BTC.

Wrapped BNB Coin Profile

Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 7,630,560 coins. Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @Binance_DEX . The official website for Wrapped BNB is www.binance.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB is the native currency built on the Binance Smart Chain. Why do you need wBNB? BNB doesn't conform to BEP20 Standard: BNB and BEP20 tokens are designed to achieve different purposes.Wrapped BNB can be traded directly with alt tokens: wBNB can also be converted back.”

Wrapped BNB Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped BNB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

