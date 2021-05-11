Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) (CVE:XBC) Given a C$5.20 Price Target by Cormark Analysts

Cormark set a C$5.20 price objective on Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) (CVE:XBC) in a research note published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on XBC. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) from C$6.00 to C$4.50 in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) from C$7.50 to C$6.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 26th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) from C$7.00 to C$6.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, TD Securities lowered Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) from a buy rating to a speculative buy rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$10.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$6.45.

Shares of XBC opened at C$9.98 on Monday. Xebec Adsorption Inc. has a 1-year low of C$1.74 and a 1-year high of C$10.47. The company has a current ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$9.98 and its 200-day moving average price is C$8.69. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -203.67.

In related news, Director Kurt Sorschak bought 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$4.23 per share, with a total value of C$338,640.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 312,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,321,525.67.

Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) Company Profile

Xebec Adsorption Inc provides gas generation, purification, and filtration solutions for the industrial, energy, and renewables marketplace in Canada, China, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company designs, engineers, and manufactures various products that transform raw gases into marketable sources of clean and renewable energy.

