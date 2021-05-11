Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.31 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) will post ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Xeris Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Xeris Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.89) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 65.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Xeris Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.10) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.19) to ($1.00). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.75) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.80) to ($0.69). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Xeris Pharmaceuticals.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.02). Xeris Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 435.27% and a negative net margin of 2,037.97%. The company had revenue of $7.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.19 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Xeris Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 13th.

In other news, insider Steven Prestrelski sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.07, for a total transaction of $40,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 496,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,022,073.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.12% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XERS. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,963,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,749,000 after acquiring an additional 682,050 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,764,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,981,000 after acquiring an additional 117,730 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Xeris Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $398,000. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Xeris Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $359,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in Xeris Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $319,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XERS traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.42. The company had a trading volume of 2,312,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,468,856. Xeris Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $2.45 and a 1-year high of $7.94. The stock has a market cap of $204.40 million, a PE ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 2.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.93. The company has a quick ratio of 6.65, a current ratio of 6.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ready-to-use injectable and infusible drug formulations. Its proprietary XeriSol and XeriJect formulation technology platforms allow for the subcutaneous and intramuscular delivery of highly-concentrated, ready-to-use formulations of peptides, small molecules, and proteins using commercially available syringes, auto-injectors, multi-dose pens, and infusion pumps.

Earnings History and Estimates for Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS)

