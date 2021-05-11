Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) SVP Vamsi Boppana Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) SVP Vamsi Boppana sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.72, for a total transaction of $371,160.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $937,179. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of XLNX opened at $119.59 on Tuesday. Xilinx, Inc. has a one year low of $80.45 and a one year high of $154.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $126.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.45. The stock has a market cap of $29.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.72, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 3.22.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.07. Xilinx had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 30.66%. The company had revenue of $851.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $813.90 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Xilinx, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on XLNX. Argus cut shares of Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Xilinx from $120.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Xilinx has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.47.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Xilinx by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 427 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Xilinx by 1.2% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 6,869 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Xilinx by 8.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Xilinx by 5.7% during the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,774 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in Xilinx by 96.1% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. 84.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xilinx Company Profile

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. The company offers integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

