XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. XPEL had a return on equity of 44.17% and a net margin of 10.55%.

Shares of NASDAQ:XPEL traded up $1.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $69.06. The company had a trading volume of 3,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,937. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.61. XPEL has a 1-year low of $10.71 and a 1-year high of $69.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.79 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.11.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on XPEL. Craig Hallum raised their target price on XPEL from $70.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley raised their target price on XPEL from $68.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised XPEL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th.

In related news, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 14,540 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.05, for a total value of $887,667.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 34,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.39, for a total value of $1,815,260.00. Insiders sold a total of 100,740 shares of company stock valued at $5,730,479 in the last quarter. 40.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

XPEL, Inc manufactures, sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products in the United States, China, Canada, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East/Africa, and internationally. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary software.

