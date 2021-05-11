Yalla Group Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:YALA)

Yalla Group Limited (NYSE:YALA) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 3,507 call options on the company. This is an increase of 70% compared to the typical volume of 2,062 call options.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Yalla Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $596,000. Infini Master Fund acquired a new stake in Yalla Group during the 4th quarter valued at $91,000. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Yalla Group in the fourth quarter valued at $224,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Yalla Group in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Yalla Group during the fourth quarter valued at $1,992,000.

Separately, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Yalla Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th.

Shares of NYSE:YALA traded up $0.20 on Tuesday, reaching $19.75. 13,809 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,353,407. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.09 and its 200-day moving average is $21.28. Yalla Group has a fifty-two week low of $6.26 and a fifty-two week high of $41.35.

Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $48.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.20 million.

Yalla Group Company Profile

Yalla Group Limited operates a voice-centric social networking and entertainment platform under the Yalla name primarily in the Middle East and North Africa region. The company's platform sells virtual items, as well as provides upgrade services. It also offers group chatting and games services.

