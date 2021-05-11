YETI (NYSE:YETI) Price Target Raised to $115.00

YETI (NYSE:YETI) had its price objective lifted by Jefferies Financial Group from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

YETI has been the topic of several other reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on YETI from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday. BTIG Research increased their price target on YETI from $71.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded YETI from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on YETI from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on YETI from $75.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. YETI presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $76.80.

Get YETI alerts:

Shares of YETI stock opened at $88.22 on Monday. YETI has a 1 year low of $24.63 and a 1 year high of $90.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.52. The company has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of 113.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.80.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.12. YETI had a return on equity of 84.63% and a net margin of 7.17%. The business had revenue of $375.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.47 million. Equities research analysts expect that YETI will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.48, for a total value of $1,409,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 327,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,057,884.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Hollie Sammons Castro sold 3,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.19, for a total value of $222,863.55. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,204,775.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,264 shares of company stock worth $6,525,142 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of YETI. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of YETI by 600.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in YETI in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in YETI in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in YETI in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of YETI during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. 93.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About YETI

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, tumblers, mugs, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

Featured Story: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Receive News & Ratings for YETI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YETI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.