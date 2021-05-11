YFValue (YFV) Achieves Market Cap of $7.54 Million

YFValue (CURRENCY:YFV) traded 7.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 11th. One YFValue coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.63 or 0.00008941 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, YFValue has traded 29% lower against the US dollar. YFValue has a market cap of $7.54 million and $1,534.00 worth of YFValue was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48.68 or 0.00085334 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.08 or 0.00019428 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001753 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.40 or 0.00062048 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $487.52 or 0.00854563 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.47 or 0.00063935 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.51 or 0.00107819 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 25.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001886 BTC.

YFV is a coin. YFValue’s total supply is 4,646,342 coins and its circulating supply is 4,633,852 coins. YFValue’s official Twitter account is @value_defi and its Facebook page is accessible here . YFValue’s official website is yfv.finance . YFValue’s official message board is medium.com/@yfv.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “YFV is the governance token of YFValue protocol. The project aims to bring the true value of yield farming finance accessible to all users, regardless of whether the user is a big whale or small minnow, via its unique features, namely the voting of the inflationary rate of the supply and a referral system with automatic burning done fully on-chain. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YFValue directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade YFValue should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase YFValue using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

