YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) Given Consensus Rating of “Sell” by Brokerages

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) has received a consensus recommendation of “Sell” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and one has issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.50.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on YPF shares. Zacks Investment Research cut YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $3.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th.

NYSE YPF traded down $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.90. 1,225,087 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,788,759. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.60. YPF Sociedad Anónima has a fifty-two week low of $2.98 and a fifty-two week high of $7.30.

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. YPF Sociedad Anónima had a negative return on equity of 4.01% and a negative net margin of 13.27%. On average, analysts forecast that YPF Sociedad Anónima will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima in the first quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.48% of the company’s stock.

About YPF Sociedad Anónima

YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima, an energy company, operates in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. The company's upstream operations consist of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). Its downstream operations include the refining, marketing, transportation, and distribution of oil, petroleum products, petroleum derivatives, petrochemicals, LPG, and bio-fuels, as well as in gas separation and natural gas distribution operations.

