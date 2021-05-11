Zacks: Analysts Anticipate AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGFS) to Post -$0.27 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGFS) to post ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for AgroFresh Solutions’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.29) and the highest is ($0.25). AgroFresh Solutions posted earnings per share of ($0.08) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 237.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AgroFresh Solutions will report full-year earnings of ($0.76) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.82) to ($0.70). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.71) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover AgroFresh Solutions.

AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.19). AgroFresh Solutions had a negative return on equity of 1.26% and a negative net margin of 42.77%. The company had revenue of $51.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.83 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AgroFresh Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 6.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,717,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,434,000 after acquiring an additional 97,647 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 56.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,664 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 6,046 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of AgroFresh Solutions in the first quarter worth $79,000. TSP Capital Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AgroFresh Solutions in the first quarter worth $525,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,173,514 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,664,000 after acquiring an additional 11,905 shares in the last quarter. 72.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AGFS stock remained flat at $$2.07 on Thursday. 1,951 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 183,762. AgroFresh Solutions has a 1 year low of $1.80 and a 1 year high of $4.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.25. The firm has a market cap of $108.55 million, a PE ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.12.

AgroFresh Solutions Company Profile

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc provides science-based solutions, data-driven technologies, and services to enhance the quality and extend the shelf life of fresh produce. The company operates through two segments, AgroFresh Core and Tecnidex. It offers solutions in various fresh produce categories, including apples, pears, citrus, kiwifruit, avocados, bananas, and other crops.

