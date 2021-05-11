Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $683.94 Million

Equities analysts expect Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) to announce $683.94 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Brown & Brown’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $674.38 million and the highest estimate coming in at $693.50 million. Brown & Brown posted sales of $598.80 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Brown & Brown will report full year sales of $2.94 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.92 billion to $2.95 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $3.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.10 billion to $3.18 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Brown & Brown.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.14. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 18.02% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The business had revenue of $815.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $755.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis.

BRO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Brown & Brown from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.11.

In related news, EVP Robert W. Lloyd sold 9,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.52, for a total value of $515,344.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Hyatt J. Brown sold 850,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.66, for a total transaction of $43,911,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 55,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,888,517.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 17.13% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 13,889,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $658,505,000 after buying an additional 948,514 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,970,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $472,706,000 after buying an additional 74,602 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,373,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $254,755,000 after buying an additional 29,907 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Brown & Brown in the fourth quarter worth approximately $112,050,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 1.7% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,272,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,869,000 after purchasing an additional 37,507 shares in the last quarter. 69.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BRO traded down $1.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $51.98. 1,116,768 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,103,855. Brown & Brown has a 52 week low of $35.79 and a 52 week high of $54.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.73. The firm has a market cap of $14.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.09 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a $0.093 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This is a positive change from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is currently 26.43%.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Cayman Islands, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The company offers builders risk, group medical and pharmaceutical, property, commercial auto, homeowners, reinsurance, crop and hail, inland marine, retirement benefit, cyber, disability, risk mitigating warranty products, directors and officers, management liability, errors and omissions, medical stop loss, term life, excess liability, personal auto, umbrella, general liability, prescription drug, workers compensation, and group dental insurance products.

