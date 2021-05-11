Zacks: Analysts Anticipate CarLotz, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOTZ) to Post -$0.14 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that CarLotz, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOTZ) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.14) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for CarLotz’s earnings. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that CarLotz will report full year earnings of ($0.71) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.37) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover CarLotz.

CarLotz (NASDAQ:LOTZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported ($1.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($1.28). The business had revenue of $37.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.00 million.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LOTZ. William Blair began coverage on shares of CarLotz in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Barrington Research began coverage on shares of CarLotz in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CarLotz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st.

CarLotz stock opened at $6.51 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.52. CarLotz has a fifty-two week low of $6.41 and a fifty-two week high of $12.90.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LOTZ. Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new position in CarLotz in the first quarter worth approximately $587,000. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CarLotz in the first quarter worth approximately $2,947,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in CarLotz in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in CarLotz in the first quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Verus Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in CarLotz in the first quarter worth approximately $475,000.

CarLotz Company Profile

CarLotz, Inc operates as a consignment-to-retail used vehicle marketplace that provides its corporate vehicle sourcing partners and retail sellers of used vehicles. The company serves corporate vehicle sourcing partners, which include fleet leasing companies, rental car companies, banks, captive finance companies, third-party remarketers, wholesalers, companies that manage their own fleets, and original equipment manufacturers; retail sellers of used vehicles to individuals; and retail customers.

