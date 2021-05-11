Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) Will Announce Earnings of $1.01 Per Share

Analysts expect Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.01 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Central Garden & Pet’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.87 and the highest is $1.08. Central Garden & Pet reported earnings of $1.32 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet will report full-year earnings of $2.49 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.39 to $2.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.62 to $3.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Central Garden & Pet.

Get Central Garden & Pet alerts:

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.24. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 12.03%. The business had revenue of $935.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $874.81 million.

Several brokerages have commented on CENT. Truist Securities raised Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Truist upgraded Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Central Garden & Pet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.50.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CENT. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 18,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $726,000. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Central Garden & Pet during the fourth quarter worth about $1,017,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Central Garden & Pet in the 4th quarter worth about $213,000. 17.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CENT stock traded down $0.96 on Tuesday, hitting $57.99. 523 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,580. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.54 and a 200 day moving average of $46.15. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.12 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 2.47. Central Garden & Pet has a 12 month low of $33.03 and a 12 month high of $62.91.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It provides pet supplies products, including edible chews and treats, dog chew toys, dog play toys, natural dog treats and chews, pet dental chews and solutions, dog training pads, pet containment, grooming supplies, and other accessories; products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets comprising food, cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for horses and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions and pillows.

Featured Story: What is a CD ladder?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Central Garden & Pet (CENT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Central Garden & Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Garden & Pet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.