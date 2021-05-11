Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) Will Post Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Brokerages expect Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) to announce earnings of $0.39 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Endava’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.39 and the lowest is $0.38. Endava reported earnings per share of $0.29 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 34.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Endava will report full year earnings of $1.56 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.53 to $1.57. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.81 to $1.95. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Endava.

Get Endava alerts:

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $29.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $28.77. The company had revenue of $139.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.41 million. Endava had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 6.07%.

DAVA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Endava from $68.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Endava from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Endava from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Endava from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Endava from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Endava has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.11.

DAVA traded up $0.22 on Thursday, reaching $89.97. The company had a trading volume of 4,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,128. Endava has a fifty-two week low of $41.93 and a fifty-two week high of $92.88. The stock has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 296.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $85.82 and its 200 day moving average is $78.61.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DAVA. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Endava by 169.3% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Endava during the first quarter valued at about $72,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Endava by 68.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Endava by 154.1% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Endava during the first quarter valued at about $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.93% of the company’s stock.

Endava Company Profile

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, logistics, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, and North America. It offers technology and digital advisory services for financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, retail and consumer, business and support services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services in payments, financial services, asset and wealth management, insurance, telecommunications, and digital media areas; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

See Also: Quantitative Easing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Endava (DAVA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Endava Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endava and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.