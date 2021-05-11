Zacks: Analysts Anticipate SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Will Announce Earnings of $1.44 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.44 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for SAP’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.62. SAP reported earnings of $1.29 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SAP will report full year earnings of $6.25 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.79 to $6.81. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $6.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.90 to $6.69. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover SAP.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $7.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.66 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 17.59%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SAP. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. CIBC upgraded SAP to an “outperformer” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of SAP from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of SAP from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SAP presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in SAP by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 14,902 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SAP by 74.4% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 8,929 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 3,808 shares during the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SAP by 46.7% during the 4th quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 9,874 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 3,145 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management grew its position in SAP by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 23,366 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,047,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of SAP during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,312,000.

SAP stock traded down $2.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $137.00. 10,450 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 970,859. SAP has a 1-year low of $104.64 and a 1-year high of $169.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.31 billion, a PE ratio of 29.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $2.189 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This is a positive change from SAP’s previous annual dividend of $1.70. This represents a yield of 2.1%. SAP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.09%.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Concur; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an enterprise resource planning suite for intelligent technologies; SAP Integrated Business Planning for Supply Chain, a cloud-based solution that delivers real-time supply chain planning capabilities; SAP Intelligent Asset Management, a solution that helps to define, plan, and monitor service and maintenance strategy; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management Suite, a cloud software that helps to develop, manage, and engage people; SAP Ariba, a digital business-to-business marketplace; SAP Concur, a travel and expense management software; and SAP Fieldglass, a cloud application for services procurement and contingent workforce management.

