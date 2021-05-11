Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) to Post $2.86 EPS

Equities analysts expect Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) to report $2.86 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Teleflex’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.93 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.66. Teleflex posted earnings per share of $1.93 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 48.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Teleflex will report full year earnings of $12.75 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.62 to $12.85. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $14.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.12 to $15.34. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Teleflex.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.43. Teleflex had a net margin of 14.66% and a return on equity of 16.33%.

TFX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Teleflex from $450.00 to $478.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $465.00 target price (up previously from $405.00) on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Teleflex from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Teleflex from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $460.44.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in Teleflex by 152.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 63 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Teleflex during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Teleflex by 366.7% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 84 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Teleflex in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Teleflex during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. 89.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TFX stock traded down $6.92 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $400.72. 221,092 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 202,591. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.14. Teleflex has a 12-month low of $312.33 and a 12-month high of $449.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $422.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $396.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Teleflex’s payout ratio is presently 12.20%.

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

