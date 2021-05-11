Zacks: Analysts Anticipate US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.54 Billion

Equities analysts expect that US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) will report $6.54 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for US Foods’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $6.61 billion and the lowest is $6.41 billion. US Foods reported sales of $4.56 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 43.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that US Foods will report full-year sales of $26.86 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $26.02 billion to $27.67 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $29.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $28.70 billion to $30.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for US Foods.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. US Foods had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 4.39%. The company had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on USFD shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of US Foods from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of US Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of US Foods in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of US Foods from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of US Foods from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. US Foods has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.50.

In other US Foods news, CEO Pietro Satriano sold 42,939 shares of US Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total transaction of $1,524,334.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 518,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,394,964. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Keith D. Rohland sold 30,000 shares of US Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.40, for a total transaction of $1,092,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 105,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,828,661.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,101 shares of company stock valued at $2,946,108 over the last 90 days. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in US Foods by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 96,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,283,000 after purchasing an additional 17,130 shares in the last quarter. Sunriver Management LLC increased its position in US Foods by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Sunriver Management LLC now owns 994,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,127,000 after acquiring an additional 208,348 shares during the last quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of US Foods by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 72,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,414,000 after purchasing an additional 4,134 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of US Foods by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,602,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,684,000 after purchasing an additional 229,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of US Foods by 95.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 59,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,970,000 after purchasing an additional 28,843 shares during the last quarter. 88.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of USFD stock traded down $0.63 on Thursday, hitting $38.85. 2,882,853 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,054,545. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.60. US Foods has a one year low of $15.60 and a one year high of $42.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.67 and a beta of 1.80.

US Foods

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

