Zacks: Analysts Expect Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.63 Billion

Brokerages expect that Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) will post sales of $2.63 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Thirty analysts have made estimates for Biogen’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.46 billion to $2.81 billion. Biogen posted sales of $3.68 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 28.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Biogen will report full-year sales of $10.60 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $10.44 billion to $10.75 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $10.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.89 billion to $11.32 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Biogen.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.06 by $0.28. Biogen had a return on equity of 51.00% and a net margin of 35.63%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $9.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 23.8% on a year-over-year basis.

BIIB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Biogen from $351.00 to $343.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. DZ Bank lowered Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $264.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Biogen from $236.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Biogen from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Biogen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $305.57.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Biogen by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 8,413 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,354,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Biogen during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Wrapmanager Inc. increased its position in Biogen by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 4,059 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its position in Biogen by 372.7% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 11,752 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,288,000 after buying an additional 9,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new position in Biogen during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $262,000. 83.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BIIB stock opened at $275.61 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $270.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $263.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Biogen has a 1-year low of $223.25 and a 1-year high of $363.92. The stock has a market cap of $41.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.53.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

