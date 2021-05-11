Zacks: Analysts Expect CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE) to Post $0.72 EPS

Analysts predict that CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE) will post earnings per share of $0.72 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for CNB Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.76 and the lowest is $0.68. CNB Financial posted earnings per share of $0.56 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CNB Financial will report full year earnings of $2.79 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.63 to $2.94. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.66 to $3.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow CNB Financial.

Get CNB Financial alerts:

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.03. CNB Financial had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 18.79%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CNB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 23rd.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in CNB Financial by 4.2% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 179,360 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,414,000 after buying an additional 7,215 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in CNB Financial by 8.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,011,395 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,892,000 after buying an additional 75,907 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in CNB Financial by 71.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,216 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 2,995 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in CNB Financial during the first quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CNB Financial by 6.9% during the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 7,140 shares of the bank’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. 39.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CCNE opened at $25.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $425.14 million, a PE ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 0.96. CNB Financial has a fifty-two week low of $13.25 and a fifty-two week high of $26.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.86 and a 200-day moving average of $22.62.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.4453 per share. This is a positive change from CNB Financial’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 17th. CNB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.86%.

About CNB Financial

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.

Read More: What are catch-up contributions?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CNB Financial (CCNE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CNB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.