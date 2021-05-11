Zacks: Analysts Expect CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE) to Post $0.72 EPS

Posted by on May 11th, 2021

Analysts predict that CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE) will post earnings per share of $0.72 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for CNB Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.76 and the lowest is $0.68. CNB Financial posted earnings per share of $0.56 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CNB Financial will report full year earnings of $2.79 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.63 to $2.94. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.66 to $3.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow CNB Financial.

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.03. CNB Financial had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 18.79%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CNB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 23rd.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in CNB Financial by 4.2% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 179,360 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,414,000 after buying an additional 7,215 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in CNB Financial by 8.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,011,395 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,892,000 after buying an additional 75,907 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in CNB Financial by 71.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,216 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 2,995 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in CNB Financial during the first quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CNB Financial by 6.9% during the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 7,140 shares of the bank’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. 39.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CCNE opened at $25.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $425.14 million, a PE ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 0.96. CNB Financial has a fifty-two week low of $13.25 and a fifty-two week high of $26.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.86 and a 200-day moving average of $22.62.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.4453 per share. This is a positive change from CNB Financial’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 17th. CNB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.86%.

About CNB Financial

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.

Read More: What are catch-up contributions?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CNB Financial (CCNE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CNB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit