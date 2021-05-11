Zacks: Analysts Expect Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $60.85 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) will announce sales of $60.85 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Southside Bancshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $60.50 million to $61.20 million. Southside Bancshares posted sales of $62.48 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Southside Bancshares will report full year sales of $243.30 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $242.30 million to $244.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $244.90 million, with estimates ranging from $242.00 million to $247.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Southside Bancshares.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.35. Southside Bancshares had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 8.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Southside Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 2nd.

In related news, insider Jared C. Green sold 1,263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.75, for a total value of $51,467.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,802 shares in the company, valued at $195,681.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Lee R. Gibson sold 12,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.03, for a total transaction of $409,585.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,750,911.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,585 shares of company stock worth $929,018. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Southside Bancshares by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,846,329 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $186,631,000 after purchasing an additional 22,277 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Southside Bancshares by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 296,524 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,201,000 after purchasing an additional 15,759 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Southside Bancshares by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 207,949 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income bought a new stake in Southside Bancshares in the first quarter valued at $6,164,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Southside Bancshares by 146.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 143,157 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,513,000 after purchasing an additional 84,962 shares in the last quarter. 48.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southside Bancshares stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.13. The company had a trading volume of 2,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,280. Southside Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $23.51 and a fifty-two week high of $43.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.15 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.19.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. This is a positive change from Southside Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Southside Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.18%.

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

