Zacks: Analysts Expect Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.30 Billion

Posted by on May 11th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages expect Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) to post $2.30 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Wipro’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.35 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.24 billion. Wipro reported sales of $1.97 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Wipro will report full-year sales of $9.87 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.32 billion to $10.38 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $10.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.34 billion to $11.37 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Wipro.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. Wipro had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 17.14%.

WIT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wipro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup raised shares of Wipro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Nomura upgraded shares of Wipro from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Wipro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.00.

WIT traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $7.55. 2,541,087 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,014,971. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.07. Wipro has a 1 year low of $2.79 and a 1 year high of $7.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $42.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.60.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wipro by 35.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,944,386 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $101,088,000 after acquiring an additional 4,168,869 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wipro by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 4,741,413 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,789,000 after buying an additional 125,752 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wipro by 17.3% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,444,084 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $28,177,000 after buying an additional 655,284 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Wipro by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,366,311 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $24,670,000 after buying an additional 643,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Wipro by 124.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,941,041 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $22,267,000 after buying an additional 2,184,902 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

About Wipro

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services (BPS) company worldwide. It operates in three segments: IT Services, IT Products, and India State Run Enterprise Services (ISRE). The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, infrastructure, analytics, business process, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

