Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) to Post $19.34 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) will announce earnings of $19.34 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Twelve analysts have issued estimates for Alphabet’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $22.85 and the lowest is $15.27. Alphabet reported earnings of $10.13 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 90.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Alphabet will report full-year earnings of $87.91 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $64.60 to $97.61. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $96.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $74.88 to $112.84. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Alphabet.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $9.87 EPS.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Wedbush upped their price target on Alphabet from $2,953.00 to $3,127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $2,025.00 to $2,350.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,360.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,483.21.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 33.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ GOOGL traded down $21.69 on Tuesday, reaching $2,270.06. The stock had a trading volume of 1,701,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,768,531. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2,231.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,948.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet has a 1 year low of $1,323.30 and a 1 year high of $2,431.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

