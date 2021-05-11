Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET) to Post $0.36 EPS

Analysts expect Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET) to post earnings of $0.36 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Bassett Furniture Industries’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.35 and the highest is $0.37. Bassett Furniture Industries reported earnings of ($0.52) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 169.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bassett Furniture Industries will report full year earnings of $1.77 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $1.78. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.89 to $1.92. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Bassett Furniture Industries.

Get Bassett Furniture Industries alerts:

Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.16. Bassett Furniture Industries had a negative net margin of 5.80% and a negative return on equity of 0.63%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Sidoti lifted their price objective on shares of Bassett Furniture Industries from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Noble Financial began coverage on shares of Bassett Furniture Industries in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bassett Furniture Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Bassett Furniture Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st.

Bassett Furniture Industries stock opened at $34.16 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.68. Bassett Furniture Industries has a fifty-two week low of $5.07 and a fifty-two week high of $37.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $338.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.46, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.56.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Bassett Furniture Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 111.11%.

In other news, SVP David C. Baker sold 2,750 shares of Bassett Furniture Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total value of $70,730.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BSET. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Bassett Furniture Industries during the first quarter worth $5,521,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Bassett Furniture Industries by 213.6% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 206,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,148,000 after buying an additional 140,710 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Bassett Furniture Industries by 5,774.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 120,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,654,000 after buying an additional 118,834 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Bassett Furniture Industries during the fourth quarter worth $920,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Bassett Furniture Industries during the fourth quarter worth $742,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.41% of the company’s stock.

About Bassett Furniture Industries

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated engages in the manufacture, marketing, and retail of home furnishings in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wholesale, Retail Â-company-owned Stores, and Logistical Services. The company engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, sale, and distribution of furniture products to a network of company-owned retail stores and licensee-owned stores, and independent furniture retailers; and wood and upholstery operations.

Recommended Story: Penny Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bassett Furniture Industries (BSET)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bassett Furniture Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bassett Furniture Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.