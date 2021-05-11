Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $78.34 Million

Analysts expect Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) to post $78.34 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Eagle Bulk Shipping’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $62.37 million and the highest is $105.70 million. Eagle Bulk Shipping posted sales of $33.62 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 133%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Eagle Bulk Shipping will report full-year sales of $319.50 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $269.46 million to $410.48 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $305.71 million, with estimates ranging from $206.50 million to $430.23 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Eagle Bulk Shipping.

Get Eagle Bulk Shipping alerts:

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The shipping company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.12. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a negative net margin of 17.08% and a negative return on equity of 9.71%.

EGLE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from $42.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Fearnley Fonds raised shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.71.

In other news, CFO Costanzo Frank De sold 952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.35, for a total value of $40,317.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,425 shares in the company, valued at $1,923,748.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 75,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.87, for a total transaction of $2,645,935.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 343,294 shares of company stock valued at $12,784,720 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC boosted its stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 105,719 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after acquiring an additional 8,287 shares during the last quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors bought a new position in Eagle Bulk Shipping during the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 565,581 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $10,746,000 after acquiring an additional 24,528 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 58,007 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Entrust Global Partners L L C bought a new position in Eagle Bulk Shipping during the 4th quarter valued at $756,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EGLE traded down $0.69 on Thursday, hitting $47.50. 225,667 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 127,705. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a 1 year low of $8.89 and a 1 year high of $51.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $596.27 million, a P/E ratio of -10.66 and a beta of 1.46.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Company Profile

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grains, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, cement, and forest products. It serves miners, producers, traders, and end users.

See Also: No Load Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eagle Bulk Shipping (EGLE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bulk Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bulk Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.