Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $9.54 Million

Analysts expect Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) to post $9.54 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Epizyme’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $8.00 million to $12.50 million. Epizyme reported sales of $2.47 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 286.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Epizyme will report full year sales of $46.94 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $36.10 million to $68.39 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $129.31 million, with estimates ranging from $74.50 million to $230.19 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Epizyme.

Get Epizyme alerts:

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.13). Epizyme had a negative net margin of 1,899.35% and a negative return on equity of 83.45%. The company had revenue of $7.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.73 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 442.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Epizyme from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Citigroup cut their target price on Epizyme from $35.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. SVB Leerink raised Epizyme from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Epizyme in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Epizyme in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.71.

Epizyme stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.54. 42,640 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,153,080. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.58. Epizyme has a 12-month low of $6.70 and a 12-month high of $22.00. The firm has a market cap of $870.88 million, a PE ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 8.95, a quick ratio of 8.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

In other news, Director David M. Mott purchased 28,231 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.98 per share, with a total value of $225,283.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 116,414 shares in the company, valued at $928,983.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert B. Bazemore sold 10,328 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.85, for a total value of $81,074.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Epizyme by 169.1% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Epizyme by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Epizyme during the 1st quarter worth $109,000. XTX Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Epizyme during the 4th quarter worth $124,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Epizyme during the 4th quarter worth $164,000. 89.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Epizyme

Epizyme, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel epigenetic medicines for patients with cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company offers Tazemetostat for the treatment of metastatic or locally advanced epithelioid sarcoma for adults and pediatric patients.

Further Reading: retirement calculator

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Epizyme (EPZM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Epizyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Epizyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.