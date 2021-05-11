Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $492.44 Million

Analysts expect that Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) will post $492.44 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Korn Ferry’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $492.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $493.09 million. Korn Ferry posted sales of $440.47 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Korn Ferry will report full-year sales of $1.75 billion for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.01 billion to $2.06 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Korn Ferry.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $475.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.00 million. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 0.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist boosted their price objective on Korn Ferry from $48.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Korn Ferry from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Korn Ferry from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.40.

In other news, CEO Gary D. Burnison sold 38,422 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.68, for a total value of $2,369,868.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 373,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,023,602. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert P. Rozek sold 10,506 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.90, for a total value of $660,827.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 226,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,268,676.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 201,073 shares of company stock valued at $12,615,125 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 1.8% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 22,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. raised its stake in Korn Ferry by 6.6% during the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 6,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Korn Ferry by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 32,678 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,421,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Korn Ferry during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Korn Ferry by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 14,579 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KFY traded down $0.86 on Thursday, hitting $64.87. 183,062 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 317,012. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $64.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 240.26 and a beta of 1.61. Korn Ferry has a twelve month low of $24.26 and a twelve month high of $69.36.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Korn Ferry’s payout ratio is currently 13.75%.

About Korn Ferry

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and RPO (Recruitment Process Outsourcing) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the industrial, financial services, life sciences/healthcare provider, consumer, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

