Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.50 Million

Brokerages forecast that QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK) will post sales of $2.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for QuickLogic’s earnings. QuickLogic posted sales of $2.16 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 15.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, May 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that QuickLogic will report full year sales of $14.50 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $14.00 million to $15.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $19.25 million, with estimates ranging from $18.00 million to $20.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow QuickLogic.

Get QuickLogic alerts:

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 million. QuickLogic had a negative return on equity of 78.90% and a negative net margin of 125.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.29) EPS.

QUIK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Capital upped their target price on QuickLogic from $3.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded QuickLogic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st.

In other QuickLogic news, Director Andrew J. Pease purchased 6,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.89 per share, for a total transaction of $48,160.56. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,410 shares in the company, valued at $74,244.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Roubaix Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of QuickLogic in the first quarter valued at $1,120,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of QuickLogic by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 155,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 3,142 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of QuickLogic in the fourth quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Adalta Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of QuickLogic in the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.10% of the company’s stock.

QuickLogic stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $6.23. 124,483 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 374,862. The firm has a market cap of $70.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.88 and a 200 day moving average of $5.13. QuickLogic has a 12 month low of $2.52 and a 12 month high of $12.49.

About QuickLogic

QuickLogic Corporation, a semiconductor company, develops semiconductor platforms and intellectual property solutions for smartphones, wearable, hearable, tablets, and the Internet-of-Things devices. It also provides flexible sensor processing solutions, ultra-low power display bridges, ultra-low power field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and analytics toolkit, an end-to-end software suite that offers processes for developing pattern matching sensor algorithms using machine learning technology, as well as programming hardware and design software solutions.

Read More: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on QuickLogic (QUIK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for QuickLogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuickLogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.