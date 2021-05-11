Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Will Post Earnings of $0.67 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) will report earnings of $0.67 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Twenty One analysts have provided estimates for Take-Two Interactive Software’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.53 to $0.92. Take-Two Interactive Software reported earnings per share of $1.66 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 59.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, May 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software will report full year earnings of $6.20 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.07 to $6.46. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $5.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.77 to $6.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Take-Two Interactive Software.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.29. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 27.32%. The company had revenue of $814.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $186.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Sunday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $234.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $205.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.72.

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 270,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.90, for a total transaction of $49,562,973.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TTWO. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,724,000. Burney Co. bought a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 3rd quarter valued at $550,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 700.0% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TTWO stock traded down $1.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $167.99. 1,156,482 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,306,741. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.68, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $176.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $183.86. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 52 week low of $124.86 and a 52 week high of $214.91.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes, content, and virtual currency.

