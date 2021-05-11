Zacks: Brokerages Expect Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $269.12 Million

Brokerages expect Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) to report $269.12 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Kimco Realty’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $262.50 million and the highest is $281.11 million. Kimco Realty posted sales of $238.92 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Kimco Realty will report full year sales of $1.10 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.20 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.17 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Kimco Realty.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30. Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 17.35% and a net margin of 83.81%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist lifted their price objective on Kimco Realty from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Kimco Realty in a report on Monday, April 19th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Kimco Realty in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Kimco Realty from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Kimco Realty from $15.90 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.23.

KIM traded down $0.35 during trading on Thursday, reaching $21.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,618,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,275,687. Kimco Realty has a 52-week low of $8.35 and a 52-week high of $21.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.73. The company has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 1.46.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is currently 46.26%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KIM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,536,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $398,316,000 after purchasing an additional 6,712,847 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty in the 4th quarter valued at about $78,671,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,652,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $625,198,000 after purchasing an additional 4,231,835 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 3,997.5% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,263,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,933,000 after purchasing an additional 4,159,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,776,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

