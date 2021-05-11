Zacks: Brokerages Expect Reliant Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBNC) Will Post Earnings of $0.71 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Reliant Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBNC) will report earnings of $0.71 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Reliant Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.66 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.74. Reliant Bancorp posted earnings of $0.60 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 18.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Reliant Bancorp will report full year earnings of $2.69 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $2.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Reliant Bancorp.

Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.05. Reliant Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 17.44%.

Several analysts have issued reports on RBNC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Reliant Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Stephens started coverage on Reliant Bancorp in a report on Friday, February 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Raymond James raised Reliant Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Reliant Bancorp from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Reliant Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.40.

In related news, Director Charles Trimble Beasley sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.59, for a total transaction of $26,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $516,005.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 2,174 shares of company stock valued at $42,611. Corporate insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RBNC. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Reliant Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Reliant Bancorp by 138.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,824 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 2,221 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Reliant Bancorp by 62.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,824 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 2,624 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Reliant Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in Reliant Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $256,000. 31.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:RBNC opened at $29.38 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.25. Reliant Bancorp has a 52-week low of $11.00 and a 52-week high of $31.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $481.39 million, a PE ratio of 19.33 and a beta of 1.01.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. Reliant Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.17%.

About Reliant Bancorp

Reliant Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Reliant Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services for businesses and individuals. It operates in two segments, Retail Banking and Residential Mortgage Banking. The company offers checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; certificates of deposit; time deposits; and non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits.

