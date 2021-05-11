Zacks: Brokerages Expect STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $133.58 Million

Brokerages predict that STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) will announce sales of $133.58 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for STAG Industrial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $133.77 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $133.26 million. STAG Industrial posted sales of $117.62 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that STAG Industrial will report full year sales of $548.97 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $547.64 million to $550.87 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $617.84 million, with estimates ranging from $615.76 million to $621.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for STAG Industrial.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.35). STAG Industrial had a net margin of 26.59% and a return on equity of 5.32%. The company had revenue of $134.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

STAG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on STAG Industrial from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut STAG Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. STAG Industrial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.11.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of STAG Industrial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 88.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 82,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,437,000 after acquiring an additional 38,645 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 103,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,165,000 after buying an additional 3,296 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial during the 3rd quarter worth $1,716,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:STAG traded down $1.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.50. 1,084,527 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,054,448. STAG Industrial has a 52 week low of $22.18 and a 52 week high of $37.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.27.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.1208 per share. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.80%.

About STAG Industrial

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

