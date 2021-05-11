Zacks: Brokerages Expect Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) to Post -$0.13 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) will post ($0.13) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Vascular Biogenics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.14) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.13). Vascular Biogenics posted earnings per share of ($0.15) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vascular Biogenics will report full-year earnings of ($0.53) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.57) to ($0.49). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.55) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.66) to ($0.50). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Vascular Biogenics.

Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). Vascular Biogenics had a negative return on equity of 61.77% and a negative net margin of 2,692.41%. The business had revenue of $0.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.20 million.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VBLT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vascular Biogenics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Vascular Biogenics from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Vascular Biogenics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.85.

Shares of Vascular Biogenics stock traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $2.03. The company had a trading volume of 2,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 947,263. Vascular Biogenics has a 1 year low of $1.01 and a 1 year high of $3.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.96 and a 200-day moving average of $1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 1.17.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Vascular Biogenics stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,592 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,000. 4.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vascular Biogenics

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer and immune/inflammatory indications. The company's program is based on its proprietary vascular targeting system platform technology, which utilizes genetically targeted therapy to destroy newly formed or angiogenic blood vessels.

