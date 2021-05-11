Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $28.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Sprouts Farmers have underperformed the industry in the past three months. We note that the company posted soft top line results in first-quarter 2021. Also, both sales and earnings plunged year-over-year. Comparable store sales fell year over year in the quarter and management expects the metric to decline in low to mid-single digits in 2021. Moreover, it has been witnessing higher SG&A expenses for a while now. Nonetheless, e-commerce sales remained strong in the first quarter and accounted for 12.5% of sales. Moreover, the company’s focus on product innovation, emphasis on e-commerce, expansion of private label offerings and enhancement of technology bode well. It has been lowering operational complexity, optimizing production and improving in-stock position. Management envisions full-year net sales to be flat to up slightly.”

Get Sprouts Farmers Market alerts:

SFM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Sprouts Farmers Market has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.20.

Shares of SFM opened at $26.92 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.47. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.29. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 12-month low of $18.21 and a 12-month high of $28.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.10. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 36.51% and a net margin of 4.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sprouts Farmers Market will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, insider Brandon F. Lombardi sold 4,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total transaction of $106,671.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,863 shares in the company, valued at $710,739.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 24,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 153,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,085,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 45.3% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 43,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 99.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc offers fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. It operates through Healthy Grocery Stores segment. The company offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral and dairy, and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

Read More: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sprouts Farmers Market (SFM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.