Zacks Investment Research Lowers Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ) to Strong Sell

Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Intrusion Inc. is a leading global provider of enterprise security solutions for the information-driven economy. Intrusion Inc.’s suite of security products help businesses protect critical information assets by quickly detecting, analyzing and responding to network- and host-based attacks. “

INTZ has been the topic of several other reports. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Intrusion from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. B. Riley cut shares of Intrusion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

INTZ opened at $9.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.35 million, a P/E ratio of -53.88 and a beta of 1.25. Intrusion has a 12 month low of $3.59 and a 12 month high of $29.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.10). Intrusion had a negative net margin of 30.12% and a negative return on equity of 179.98%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intrusion will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Dale Booth bought 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.50 per share, with a total value of $112,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 12,050 shares in the company, valued at $283,175. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Michael L. Paxton sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.34, for a total transaction of $152,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,553,951 shares in the company, valued at $39,377,118.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,500 shares of company stock worth $1,223,305 over the last three months. Insiders own 27.67% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intrusion by 74.8% in the 1st quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in Intrusion in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Intrusion in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Intrusion in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Intrusion in the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000.

Intrusion Company Profile

Intrusion Inc develops, markets, and supports entity identification, data mining, cybercrime, and advanced persistent threat detection products in the United States. It offers INTRUSION Shield, a network detection and response security-as-a-service solution to identify and stop Zero-Day attacks and ransomware.

