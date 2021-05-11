Zacks Investment Research Lowers Systemax (NYSE:SYX) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Systemax (NYSE:SYX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Systemax Inc., through its operating subsidiaries, is a value added distributor and direct marketer of branded and private label industrial products in North America, going to market through a system of branded e-Commerce websites and relationship marketers. The primary brand is Global Industrial. “

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SYX. Sidoti downgraded Systemax from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 8th. William Blair reissued a market perform rating on shares of Systemax in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd.

NYSE:SYX opened at $33.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.33 and a beta of 0.48. Systemax has a 12-month low of $16.95 and a 12-month high of $45.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.33.

Systemax (NYSE:SYX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $251.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.54 million. Systemax had a return on equity of 37.46% and a net margin of 6.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Systemax will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. Systemax’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.48%.

In related news, SVP Manoj Shetty sold 13,969 shares of Systemax stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.15, for a total value of $532,917.35. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $676,170.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Dooley sold 5,000 shares of Systemax stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.15, for a total value of $175,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 91,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,220,091.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,165 shares of company stock worth $1,133,921. 67.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Systemax during the first quarter worth about $68,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Systemax by 151.2% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Systemax during the first quarter worth approximately $82,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Systemax by 245.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,799 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Systemax during the fourth quarter worth approximately $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.27% of the company’s stock.

About Systemax

Systemax Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct marketer of brand name and private label industrial and business equipment and supplies in North America. It sells a range of maintenance, repair, and operation products, including storage and shelving, material handling, janitorial and maintenance products, furniture and office products, workbenches and shop desks, HVAC/R and fans, safety and security products, outdoor and grounds maintenance products, tools and instruments, and office and school supplies.

