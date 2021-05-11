Zacks Investment Research Lowers TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) to Strong Sell

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TTEC Holdings Inc. is a customer experience technology and services company. It focuses on the design, implementation and delivery of customer experience. The Company delivers outcome-based customer engagement solutions through TTEC Digital, digital consultancy which designs and builds human centric, tech-enabled, insight-driven customer experience solutions for clients and TTEC Engage, delivery center which operates customer acquisition, care, growth and digital trust and safety services. TTEC Holdings Inc., formerly known as TeleTech Holdings Inc., is based in Englewood, Colorado. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Craig Hallum upped their target price on TTEC from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on TTEC from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Cowen downgraded TTEC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TTEC in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on TTEC from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. TTEC has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.86.

TTEC stock traded up $2.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $104.12. The company had a trading volume of 6,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,972. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. TTEC has a 52 week low of $35.12 and a 52 week high of $109.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $102.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.25. The stock has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.44, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.77.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $539.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.74 million. TTEC had a return on equity of 30.50% and a net margin of 5.57%. The business’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. Analysts predict that TTEC will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EAM Investors LLC grew its stake in shares of TTEC by 10.3% in the first quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 30,169 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,030,000 after acquiring an additional 2,812 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of TTEC by 28.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,261 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TTEC in the first quarter worth $377,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of TTEC by 1.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 145,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of TTEC by 3.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,846,264 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $285,908,000 after acquiring an additional 98,997 shares during the last quarter. 33.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TTEC Holdings, Inc, a customer experience technology and services company, focuses on the design, implementation, and delivery of transformative customer experience for various brands. It operates through TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage segments. The TTEC Digital segments designs, builds, and delivers tech-enabled customer experience solutions through its professional services and suite of technology offerings to enabling and accelerating digital transformation for clients.

