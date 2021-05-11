Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) to “Buy”

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $8.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 7.67% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Hecla Mining Company is a leading low-cost U.S. silver producer with operating mines in Alaska and Idaho, and is a growing gold producer with an operating mine in Quebec, Canada. The Company also has exploration and pre-development properties in five world-class silver and gold mining districts in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico, and an exploration office and investments in early-stage silver exploration projects in Canada. “

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hecla Mining in a report on Friday, April 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Hecla Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.75 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Hecla Mining from $7.00 to $7.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. CIBC raised their price target on Hecla Mining from $6.75 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Hecla Mining from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.71.

HL stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.43. The company had a trading volume of 12,504,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,603,780. The stock has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -148.60, a PEG ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 2.14. Hecla Mining has a 52 week low of $2.46 and a 52 week high of $8.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.87.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $210.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.55 million. Hecla Mining had a negative net margin of 3.51% and a positive return on equity of 0.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Hecla Mining will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HL. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,648,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,382,000 after buying an additional 201,023 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in Hecla Mining by 4.6% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 40,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in Hecla Mining by 81.3% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 42,216 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 18,936 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 33.3% during the first quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 36,634 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 9,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 15.7% during the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 22,158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,005 shares during the last quarter. 57.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company offers lead, zinc, and bulk concentrates, as well as carbon materials to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and unrefined gold and silver bullion bars to precious metals traders.

