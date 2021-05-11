Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Shares Sold by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lowered its stake in Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Zai Lab were worth $3,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Zai Lab by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Zai Lab by 7.4% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 22,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,822,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Zai Lab by 3.4% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new position in Zai Lab during the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of Zai Lab by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 27,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,685,000 after purchasing an additional 7,422 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

ZLAB stock opened at $149.45 on Tuesday. Zai Lab Limited has a 1 year low of $62.89 and a 1 year high of $193.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.62. The firm has a market cap of $13.33 billion, a PE ratio of -49.32 and a beta of 0.95.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ZLAB. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Zai Lab from $130.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Zai Lab from $183.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Zai Lab from $205.73 to $211.23 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Zai Lab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 6th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Zai Lab from $165.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.71.

In other news, Director John D. Diekman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.62, for a total value of $153,620.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 62,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,655,324.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kai-Xian Chen sold 4,302 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.53, for a total value of $613,164.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,515,074.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 166,186 shares of company stock valued at $24,294,392.

Zai Lab Profile

Zai Lab Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, licenses, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat oncology, autoimmune, and infectious diseases in China. The company offers ZEJULA for the treatment of breast cancer and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); and Optune, a cancer therapy to treat glioblastoma multiforme.

