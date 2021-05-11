Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.78 EPS

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($2.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($1.78), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

ZLAB stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $149.80. The stock had a trading volume of 9,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 491,229. Zai Lab has a 52 week low of $62.89 and a 52 week high of $193.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.32 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.62.

ZLAB has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Zai Lab from $205.73 to $211.23 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Zai Lab from $130.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zai Lab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 6th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Zai Lab from $165.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Zai Lab from $183.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zai Lab currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.71.

In other news, COO Tao Fu sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.91, for a total value of $1,629,100.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 217,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,351,470. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ying Du sold 50,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total transaction of $6,408,432.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,008,653 shares in the company, valued at $127,281,922.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 166,186 shares of company stock worth $24,294,392.

About Zai Lab

Zai Lab Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, licenses, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat oncology, autoimmune, and infectious diseases in China. The company offers ZEJULA for the treatment of breast cancer and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); and Optune, a cancer therapy to treat glioblastoma multiforme.

