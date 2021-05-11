Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Holdings Boosted by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 14.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,429,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $549,301,000 after purchasing an additional 145,268 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 811,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $311,830,000 after purchasing an additional 42,351 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 789,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $303,466,000 after purchasing an additional 20,692 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $202,920,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 471,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $181,313,000 after purchasing an additional 115,334 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

ZBRA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $574.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $410.00 target price (up previously from $380.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $515.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zebra Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $435.57.

In related news, insider Stephen Edgar Williams sold 914 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.18, for a total transaction of $442,540.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,349 shares in the company, valued at $1,621,518.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Colleen M. O’sullivan sold 967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.10, for a total transaction of $473,926.70. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,509 shares in the company, valued at $2,209,860.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 52,449 shares of company stock worth $25,872,123. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ZBRA opened at $484.04 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $489.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $422.73. Zebra Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $215.52 and a fifty-two week high of $518.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.25 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $4.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 10.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; RFID printers and encoders; accessories and options for its printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution, as well as self-laminating wristbands for use in laser printers.

