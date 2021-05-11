Zel (ZEL) Price Up 4.2% This Week

Zel (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded down 14% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 11th. Zel has a market capitalization of $18.20 million and approximately $175,811.00 worth of Zel was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zel coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Zel has traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Zel alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $341.50 or 0.00598622 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $119.11 or 0.00208788 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $152.30 or 0.00266965 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.62 or 0.00015115 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00005477 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 22.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 52.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00005180 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 45.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Zel Coin Profile

ZEL is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 31st, 2018. Zel’s total supply is 124,079,775 coins. The official message board for Zel is dashboard.zel.network/d/MbFdic9mz/zelnodes-dashboard . Zel’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash . The official website for Zel is zel.cash

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Zel Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.