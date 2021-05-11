Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) Shares Bought by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank grew its position in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) by 139.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 39,243 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,875 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Zendesk were worth $5,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ZEN. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Zendesk by 2.5% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 112,205 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,586,000 after buying an additional 2,765 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Zendesk during the 3rd quarter worth $209,000. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Zendesk by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,032 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in Zendesk by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,527 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Zendesk during the 4th quarter worth $348,000. 97.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ZEN opened at $131.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.03 and a beta of 1.27. Zendesk, Inc. has a one year low of $70.92 and a one year high of $166.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 2.73.

In other Zendesk news, CEO Mikkel Svane sold 43,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.66, for a total value of $6,829,582.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 833,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,797,713.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Soren Abildgaard sold 2,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.06, for a total transaction of $299,750.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $329,903.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 185,464 shares of company stock valued at $26,842,981 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ZEN. Zacks Investment Research raised Zendesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Zendesk in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Zendesk from $165.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Zendesk from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Zendesk from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.47.

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

