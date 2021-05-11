ZEON Price Reaches $0.0057 (ZEON)

ZEON (CURRENCY:ZEON) traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 11th. In the last seven days, ZEON has traded up 122.6% against the US dollar. ZEON has a total market capitalization of $168.88 million and approximately $1.06 million worth of ZEON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZEON coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0057 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.02 or 0.00083468 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.81 or 0.00019186 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001775 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.46 or 0.00059395 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.32 or 0.00064474 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.33 or 0.00107087 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $437.80 or 0.00777159 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5,122.98 or 0.09094018 BTC.

ZEON Coin Profile

ZEON (ZEON) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 26th, 2019. ZEON’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,529,119,148 coins. ZEON’s official website is zeon.network . ZEON’s official message board is medium.com/zeon-network . ZEON’s official Twitter account is @zeon_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeon Network is a blockchain-based platform providing decentralized financial services, minimizing complexity and user's risk, insurance services on the blockchain. ZEON has an intrinsic token called ZEON (ERC20). ZEONs give platform usage rights to the users in terms of using it to pay for transaction processing or run smart contracts, set up of process of safe participation in other projects, financial and insurance services. “

ZEON Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZEON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZEON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZEON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

