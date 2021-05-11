Zepp Health (NYSE:ZEPP) Sets New 1-Year Low at $8.73

Zepp Health Co. (NYSE:ZEPP)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $8.73 and last traded at $9.06, with a volume of 2620 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.27.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.69.

Zepp Health (NYSE:ZEPP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $302.30 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZEPP. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Zepp Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,011,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Zepp Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $822,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zepp Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $146,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zepp Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,457,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Zepp Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $155,000.

Zepp Health Company Profile (NYSE:ZEPP)

Zepp Health Corporation, a biometric and activity data-driven company, develops, manufactures, and sells smart wearable technological devices in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Xiaomi Wearable Products, and Self-Branded Products and Others. The company offers smart bands, watches, and scales; and a range of accessories, including bands, watch straps, earphones, sportswear, home gym, treadmill, etc.

