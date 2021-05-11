Zepp Health (NYSE:ZEPP) Sets New 1-Year Low at $8.73

Posted by on May 11th, 2021

Zepp Health Co. (NYSE:ZEPP)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $8.73 and last traded at $9.06, with a volume of 2620 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.27.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.69.

Zepp Health (NYSE:ZEPP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $302.30 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZEPP. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Zepp Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,011,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Zepp Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $822,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zepp Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $146,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zepp Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,457,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Zepp Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $155,000.

Zepp Health Company Profile (NYSE:ZEPP)

Zepp Health Corporation, a biometric and activity data-driven company, develops, manufactures, and sells smart wearable technological devices in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Xiaomi Wearable Products, and Self-Branded Products and Others. The company offers smart bands, watches, and scales; and a range of accessories, including bands, watch straps, earphones, sportswear, home gym, treadmill, etc.

See Also: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Zepp Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zepp Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit