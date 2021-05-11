Zeusshield (ZSC) Price Hits $0.0005 on Top Exchanges

Zeusshield (CURRENCY:ZSC) traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 11th. During the last week, Zeusshield has traded down 18.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Zeusshield coin can currently be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Zeusshield has a market capitalization of $558,436.87 and $4,724.00 worth of Zeusshield was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $49.57 or 0.00086005 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.17 or 0.00019387 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001735 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 25.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.96 or 0.00062390 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $509.88 or 0.00884595 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.61 or 0.00063524 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 40.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00001990 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $62.51 or 0.00108457 BTC.

About Zeusshield

ZSC is a coin. Its genesis date was July 9th, 2017. Zeusshield’s total supply is 5,642,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,169,566,883 coins. Zeusshield’s official website is zsc.io . Zeusshield’s official Twitter account is @zeusshield and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeusshield is a platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to provide insurance services aiming to have a different business model compared to the traditional model used by insurance companies. Zeusshield Coin (ZSC) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to establish an insurance capital pool, in order to, improve the cash flows from insurance contracts. “

Buying and Selling Zeusshield

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeusshield directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zeusshield should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zeusshield using one of the exchanges listed above.

