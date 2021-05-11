Ziegler Capital Management LLC Acquires 190 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,940 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Norway Savings Bank grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 416.7% in the fourth quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 155 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. 67.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Norfolk Southern stock opened at $290.35 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $275.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $250.26. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52 week low of $157.48 and a 52 week high of $295.14. The company has a market capitalization of $72.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.37, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 15.83% and a net margin of 20.27%. The business’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.30%.

Several brokerages recently commented on NSC. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $290.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird raised Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $286.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Argus lifted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $234.00 to $254.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.24.

In related news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 2,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total value of $627,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,601 shares in the company, valued at $2,448,255. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including agriculture, forest and consumer products, chemicals, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

