Ziegler Capital Management LLC Buys 50 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PH opened at $316.32 on Tuesday. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1 year low of $140.01 and a 1 year high of $324.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $316.64 and a 200-day moving average of $282.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.74.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.33. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 22.77%. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.92 earnings per share. Parker-Hannifin’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 12.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This is a boost from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 38.18%.

In related news, VP Roger S. Sherrard sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.39, for a total value of $257,031.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 74,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,556,177.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Lee C. Banks sold 13,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.34, for a total transaction of $4,307,918.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 108,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,273,540.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,836 shares of company stock valued at $8,423,479 in the last 90 days. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PH. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Argus raised their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays raised their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $305.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Vertical Research raised Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $324.14.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

