Ziegler Capital Management LLC Sells 882 Shares of Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 33,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 882 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Phibro Animal Health were worth $815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Phibro Animal Health in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Phibro Animal Health by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Phibro Animal Health in the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Phibro Animal Health in the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Phibro Animal Health in the fourth quarter worth about $191,000. 50.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAHC opened at $26.92 on Tuesday. Phibro Animal Health Co. has a 1 year low of $16.27 and a 1 year high of $28.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 25.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. Phibro Animal Health had a return on equity of 23.70% and a net margin of 5.37%. Equities research analysts expect that Phibro Animal Health Co. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. Phibro Animal Health’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Phibro Animal Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th.

Phibro Animal Health Profile

Phibro Animal Health Corporation develops, manufactures, and supplies a range of animal health and mineral nutrition products for livestock primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets products for a range of food animals, including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, and aquaculture.

