Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Director Arthur J. Higgins Buys 1,000 Shares

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Director Arthur J. Higgins acquired 1,000 shares of Zimmer Biomet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $171.58 per share, for a total transaction of $171,580.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $583,372. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $171.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 2.18. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.78 and a 52 week high of $180.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $168.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.85 billion, a PE ratio of 1,074.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.34.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 0.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 29th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 26th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 12.20%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZBH. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,395,694 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,988,683,000 after buying an additional 3,738,953 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 128.8% during the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,867,074 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $595,877,000 after buying an additional 2,176,989 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $304,733,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 78.8% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,905,413 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $305,019,000 after buying an additional 839,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,455,992 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $224,701,000 after purchasing an additional 406,268 shares during the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $176.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $189.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet downgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.08.

